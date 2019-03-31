April 13, 1959 - March 13, 2019

Bailey, CO -- On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, Cynthia Ann Adams passed from this life into the next in Bailey, CO. Cyndy was born on April 13, 1959 to Wayne and Gwendolyn (Knopes) Adams, and grew up in Janesville, WI. She graduated from George S. Parker High School, and attended the University of Wisconsin, where she earned degrees in Computer Programming and English. She met her husband in 1996, and moved to Colorado in 1997, where she began a career with Jefferson County Public Schools in Campus Security and as a Restorative Practices Liason.

Cyndy is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Smith, Jr.; children, Angela Adams and Eric Adams; grandson, Grayson See; siblings: Lori (Gye) Barnes, Steve Adams, Cheryl (Kim) Kass; and her uncles; aunts; cousins; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents

A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 11, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 12735 W. 58th Ave, Arvada, CO. The Rosary will begin at 11 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will also be available one hour before rosary at the church. As Cyndy was a lifelong champion of all creatures, 4-legged and feathered, her family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to local animal shelters or the Cat Care Society in Lakewood, CO. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com