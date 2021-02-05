November 3, 1955 - February 2, 2021
Evansville, WI - Cynthia "Cindy" Rae Gray, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, from her battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on November 3, 1955 in Dodgeville, WI, the daughter of Harlan and Mildred (Reeve) Boley. She was a graduate of Evansville High School, Class of 1974. Cindy worked for Ortega Foods in Stoughton for 42 years, retiring in 2019. She enjoyed watching game shows (especially The Price is Right with her daughter Kelly); sunflowers and Angels were her favorite decorations; listening to George Strait, her all time favorite country singer; and going to Branson, MO the past few years, attending shows with her mother and daughters. She loved spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren, and she will be missed by her family and friends. She loved and will miss her cat "Maci."
She is survived by her mother, Mildred (Dean) Tschudy of Mountain View MO; stepmother, Charlene Boley of Evansville; her children: Michelle (Adam) Staver, Sr., and Kelly Gray, both of Evansville, Kari (Meliton) Gray of Stoughton; brother, Rick (Annie) Boley of Springfield, MO; stepsister, Linda (Bill) Kastorff of Madison; stepbrothers, Dan and Vern Tschudy; and stepsister, Cindy Tschudy; nine grandchildren: Tyson, Adam Jr., Camden, Brandon, Anthony, Andy, Ariana, Diego, Karina. She was preceded in death by her father, Harlan Boley; and brother, James Boley.
A private family service will be held at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Evansville, at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com