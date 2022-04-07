Cynthia Ann (Jarvis) "Cindy" Stroud

Bonita Springs, FL - Cynthia Ann Stroud, age 69, passed away in her home in Bonita Springs, FL on March 31, 2022 after a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. Cindy was born on October 26, 1952 to Mac and Marion Jarvis in Rockford, IL. Having graduated from East High School in 1970, she worked for Greenlee Tool for several years, before meeting her sweetheart in 1976, Robert (Bobby). In 1977, Cindy and Bobby married, started a Transmission business together, and eventually had two sons, Aaron Robert and Jeffrey Adam. She was a stay at home mother for the first 13 years after having children, then went on to spend 15 years working for Kohls Department Store in Janesville, WI. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, she loved crafts, scrapbooking, enjoying the sunshine in Florida, and reading a good book. She was a dedicated Christian who had an unwavering faith in God, and beloved member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Janesville, WI.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Stroud; two sons, Aaron (Adrienne) Stroud and Jeffrey (Meagan) Stroud; two grandchildren, Theodore Stroud and Eloise Stroud; and two sisters, Kathie Jarvis and Barb Minnier.
A funeral service will be held to celebrate Cindy's life at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Janesville, WI on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 12PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Saint Jude's Children's Hospital would be a wonderful way to honor Cindy's memory.
