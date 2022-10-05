Cynthia A. Bagley

July 17, 1935 - October 2, 2022

Clinton, WI - Cynthia Anne Bartlett Bagley (Cindy), 87, of Clinton, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in her home while surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on July 17, 1935, in Attica, WI, the daughter of Romaine and Faye (Knapp) Bartlett. She married the love of her life, Loren (Don) Bagley, on June 6, 1954, in Albany, WI.