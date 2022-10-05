Cynthia A. Bagley

Clinton, WI - Cynthia Anne Bartlett Bagley (Cindy), 87, of Clinton, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in her home while surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on July 17, 1935, in Attica, WI, the daughter of Romaine and Faye (Knapp) Bartlett. She married the love of her life, Loren (Don) Bagley, on June 6, 1954, in Albany, WI.
Coming from a family of educators, Cindy vowed she would never go into education herself. Yet, after being a wife, mother, and farmer, Cindy returned to school and became a pioneer for women in education¬. After receiving her B.S. and master's degree, Cindy went on to hold a career dedicated to vocational-technical-adult education. She retired from Blackhawk Technical College where she served in many roles, including as the Director of Corrections Education and Dean of Academic and Career Development. Cindy's career was decorated with numerous achievements and publications, but above all was marked by the countless students' and colleagues' lives that she positively impacted.
Cindy's public service continued into her retirement, as she remained an active member of numerous professional and community organizations until her passing. Cindy was especially passionate about education, women's issues, civic engagement, and voting rights. Another passion included working with her husband to trace their family genealogy and heritage. Cindy was an active member of the Society of Friends (Quaker) and enjoyed attending meeting every Sunday.
Cindy's family always came first, and she instilled in them how important it was to love one another. Cindy was predeceased by her parents and her two loving sisters. Survivors include her husband, Loren Bagley; daughters, Susan Bagley and Laurie Shelbourn; son, Lance (Jackie) Bagley; granddaughters, Alisha Shelbourn (Antonio Cruz), Lauren Bagley (Nate Stump), McKenzie Bagley (Matt Brewer), and Kendyl Bagley; great granddaughters, Larissa Scott and Aaliah Rose; many much-loved nieces and nephews; and the Cary family, Tammy, Mike, Danielle and Berisha.
Cindy will be dearly missed and always remembered.
A Memorial Visitation for Cindy will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Cindy's name will be given to cancer research and/or for a local education scholarship. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.