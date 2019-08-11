March 1, 1938 - August 8, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Curtis Primus, Sr., age 81, passed away on August 8, 2019, at home. He was born in Adams Friendship on March 1, 1938, the son of Joseph and Bessie (Farrell) Primus. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Elaine Wilson on February 1, 1964, in Adams Friendship. Curtis worked as a supervisor at Ericson Textile. Curtis was a very outgoing person. He loved ice fishing, tubing down the river, cat fishing, green house and gardening. His grandkids and great-grandkids always kept him on the go and feeling young. Curtis will truly be missed.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Elaine; four children: Vicky (Dan) McIntyre, Penny (John) Jones, Kenneth (Bonnie) Primus, and Curtis (Jessica) Primus, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three siblings: Darlene Primus, Douglas (Connie) Primus, and David (Jan) Primus; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donny; and sister, Geraldine.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, 3001 N Wright Rd, Janesville, WI 53546. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com