Curtis M. Cornellier

Noember 6, 1983 - Macrh 28, 2019

Janesville WI/S. Beloit, IL -- Curtis M. Cornellier, age 35, of South Beloit IL, and formerly of Janesville, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Mercyhealth & Trauma Center. He was born on November 6, 1983, in Rockford, the son of Larry N. Cornellier, Jr. and Kristine M. Kenny. Curtis married Christina Peterson on September 10, 2016, in Bailey's Harbor, WI. He had been employed by Cornellier Fireworks.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Christina; a daughter, Crisancyana "CiCi"; father, Larry N. Cornellier, Jr. of Clinton; mother, Kristine M. Kenny of Janesville; maternal grandmother, Barbara Kenny; paternal grandfather, Harvey Fry; siblings: Christian (Cassandra) Cornellier, Christopher (Marsha) Cornellier, Colin Cornellier, and Autumn (Slade) Cornellier; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Marshall Kenny; and paternal grandparents, Barb Fry and Larry Cornellier, Sr.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Central Christian Church, Beloit, WI. Interment will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Beloit. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Janesville, WI. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

