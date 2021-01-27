Curtis L. "Curt" Larson

December 20, 1935 - January 24, 2021
Janesville, WI - On Sunday, January 24, 2021, Curtis Leonard Larson, loving husband and father of four, grandfather of seven, great grandfather of five and great-great grandfather of one, passed away at the age of 85 after a valiant battle fighting Covid-19.
Curt was born in 1935 and raised on a small farm in Jackson County near York-halfway between LaCrosse and Eau Claire. It was a farming community with a large Norwegian population-his great grandparents were immigrants of Norway. He enjoyed attending the Lutefisk dinners at the holidays.
He graduated from Hixton High School in 1953 and went to work for a local milk Co-op. One year later he moved to Janesville where he worked briefly at GM, then Wurtz Mobile as a mechanic. In 1961 Curt started his career at Wisconsin Turf Equipment Corporation servicing lawn mowers and small engines, He retired in 2000 as the Executive Vice President. Curt served as Director of the Wisconsin Turfgrass Association and made many lifelong friends in the golf course industry.
Curt Married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Mary Louise Boe on August 14, 1955. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Together they had four children-Brian, Bruce, Barry and Andrea. Curt was dedicated to his family and was so proud of them. Dad was always available at the drop of a hat to help out and offer advice. During his retirement Curt was an avid member of the Golden "K" Kiwanis where he dedicated his time to fundraising. He was almost always certain to sell a winning truck on ice ticket! Curt loved all sports, especially the Wisconsin Badgers basketball and football teams. He also loved golfing, walking in the park and any fresh baked treats he could get his hands on! Anyone who knew Curt knew how meticulous he was about his yard and when he was not able to get it done, he taught his
granddaughter Kailey to complete the task.
Anyone who knew Curt admired him. He was always calm and collected. He will be missed dearly by so many friends and especially his family.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, brother Palmer, sister Mary Jane Kleba (Jack), brother-in-law, Gordon Boe, sons Brian (Gail, Nicole, Kalista, Ki, Kamoni, Erik, Rebecca and Caleb), Bruce (Joy, Aidan and Karina), Barry (Jane, Jennifer, Ava, Jameson, and Sam) and daughter, Andrea Hughes (Chad and Kailey), many nieces, nephews, and many friends who are like family. Curt was preceded in death by his parents, Palmer and Mamie Larson, in-laws, Orville and Leona Boe, a brother, James Larson, sisters-in-law, Helen Larson, Joan Boe and Carol Larson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center who worked tirelessly taking care of our beloved father and husband.
A private family service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville, or the Blackhawk Golden "K" Kiwanis Club. 1455 Palmer Dr, Janesville, WI 53545.