Las Vegas, NV - Curtis (Curt) "Skinny" McGinness, 59, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Janesville, WI passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2021. He was born on January 2, 1962 in San Antonio, Texas to Rollo and Elaine (Rusher) McGinness. Curt graduated from Craig High School in 1980, and received a full ride athletic scholarship to play football at the University of Montana. He earned the nickname "Skinny" as he looked more like a track athlete than a quarterback. Curt loved living in Missoula, and was a die hard Montana Griz and Packer fan. He met his loving wife Ani Marie while living in Missoula, and they were joined in marriage in 2008. Curt and Ani stayed in Missoula until 2019, when they relocated to Las Vegas, where they planned to retire.
Curt will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him, including his adoring wife, Ani Marie McGinness; children, Carson K. McGinness and John Norman Bigart IV; granddaughter, Adelyne Marie McGinness; brothers, Douglas McGinness and Lon (Sandy) McGinness, both of Janesville; and many other devoted family members and friends. Curt was preceded in death by his parents, Rollo and Elaine McGinness.
Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Curt are invited to Bazinga's, 1110 Kellogg Ave, Janesville, WI on November 13, 2021 from 4-7pm, to celebrate his life and reminisce with stories and laughter.
"How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." -A.A. Milne
