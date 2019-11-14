June 15, 1997 - November 8, 2019

Janesville/Brodhead, WI -- A beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, Cristian Luby left this world unexpectedly, at age 22, on November 8, 2019. He was born in Arad, Romania on June 15, 1997 and was adopted into a loving family at the age of 2. He came to live in Janesville, WI, with his parents, Alexander and Darla Luby. He lived his life in the Janesville and Brodhead area, where he attended Brodhead Middle School and completed his education being homeschooled. Those who knew Cristian, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives that day. Cristian loved motors. He started out repairing small motors, and graduated to all kinds of car and truck repair. Many people counted on him when they had automotive trouble. He was also happy to do an odd job for anyone needing help. There was nothing too easy or too hard -- Cristian was the 'go to' guy. Cristian cared about people in the purest way. He loved them for who they were, without judgment. In turn, with Cristian, what you saw was what you got. And what you saw-- if you were lucky enough to be his friend, was a caring, hardworking, generous and helpful human being.

Cristian leaves behind his parents, Alexander and Darla Luby; siblings: Andrew (Alisha) Luby, Elena (Joel) Wakefield, Roxana Luby, Anthony (Diana Jones-Thompson) Luby; and a good friend for many years, James Reimer. Also surviving are many aunts; uncles; cousins; and four special nephews: Logan, Gabriel, Jacob and Chevy.

We will celebrate Cristian's life on Sunday, November 17, with an open house at Holiday Inn Express, 3100 Wellington Place, Janesville, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of any other expressions of sympathy, please consider a donation to Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, an organization committed to fighting the drug epidemic: JM4C, 1 Parker Place #308, Janesville, WI 53545. Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family.