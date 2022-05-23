Janesville, WI - — Craig "Gramps" Aarstad, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at home. He was born in Janesville on July 11, 1960, the son of Carlos and Barbara (Wolf) Aarstad Sr. He attended Craig High School in Janesville. Craig served in the U.S. Army. After serving in the Army, he was employed as an electrician. Craig loved his hunting, he loved his fishing. He loved the family and had a big heart. He was always a dog lover. He was always there for anybody that needed him. He loved the woods.
Craig is survived by his siblings: Carlos Aarstad Jr., Christine Church, Colleen Muhs, and Constance (Dan) Welsh; nieces and nephews: Barbara Alt, Sarah Alt, Ian (Sara) Muhs, Colton Muhs, Kayla Muhs, Kyle (Cynthia) Church, and Andrea Church; many great nieces and nephews; special dog companion, Elly, his best friend, Marty Pospeschil; and many more good friends; extended northern family: Steve (Kim) Lane, Mickey Lane, Misty Lane, Mason Lane, Kathy Aarstad, Samie (Jesse) Proffitt, and Olivia Proffitt. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carla Aarstad-Michelson; and nephew, Justin Church.
Per Craig's wishes there will be no services held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The family would like to give special thanks to SSM Health and Hospice Caregivers.
To plant a tree in memory of Craig Aarstad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
