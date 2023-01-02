Courtney M. Foster

October 10, 1961 - December 26, 2022

Janesville, WI - Courtney M. Foster, 61, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born October 10, 1961, in Cleveland, OH. When she was seven years old she was adopted by Bobbie and Ernestine (Zach) Dickson.

