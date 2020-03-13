Corwin "Cork" Hilton

June 24, 1923 - March 10, 2020
Milton, WI -- Corwin "Cork" E. Hilton, 96, of Milton, passed away early on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Milton Senior Living. Cork was born on June 24, 1923 in Janesville, WI to the late Leslie and Hazel (Lawyer) Hilton. He was a 1941 graduate of Milton Union High School and then joined the U.S. Army Air Corp. On July 10, 1944 in Lowry Field at the Denver Air Force Base, Cork married Virginia "Virg" McCulloch. Cork happily lived a life of service. He was a man who enjoyed helping others, both at Parker Pen and at Ace Hardware. His word was his bond, his practical knowledge boundless, and his love of family endless. The great joys in his life were: household repair challenges, campfires and marshmallows, straight-faced jokes, lasting friendships, rocking chairs, iced tea, sunsets, good neighbors, J.W. Wells State Park, old classic hymns and 71 years of marriage to Virg.
Cork is survived by his children: Terry (Yosh) Hilton of Milton, Rod (Nancy) Hilton of Janesville, WI, Jan (Arnie) Oswald of Lake Geneva, WI, Sue Koepke of Milton, Lynn (Steve) Christophersen of Whitewater, WI; grandchildren: Lisa (Jeremy) Cain, Matt (Kelly) Hilton, Steve (Missy) Hilton, Jen (Andy) Tranter, Heather (Karl) Massera, Angela Oswald-Holloway, Beth (Tom) Parsons, Missy (Brent) Zanzinger, Eric (Julia) Koepke, Andy (Kylie) Kirchner, Dustin Christophersen; 21 great-grandchildren; in-laws: Joan Hilton, Frank (Ann) McCulloch of Milton, Betty McCulloch of Janesville; and many other nieces; nephews; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virg Hilton; grandson, Nick Oswald; and brothers, Lyle and Gerald Hilton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Milton United Methodist Church, with Rev. Steve Scott officiating. Burial will follow at the Milton Junction Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until the start of the services at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cork's name to the Milton United Methodist Church, Agrace Hospice, or Milton Senior Living.
