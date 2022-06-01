October 18, 1930 - May 21, 2022
Evansville, WI - Corvan Eugene (Corvy) Neuenschwander passed away the morning of May 21, 2022 at the age of 91 after a brief illness.
He was born October 18, 1930 in Monroe, Wisconsin, the son of the late Robert and Lesa (Rowley) Neuenschwander. Corvan married Joanne Fraser on August 18, 1951 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Evansville, Wisconsin and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last year. Corvan also served in the United States Army from October 15, 1952 to September 27, 1954 and was stationed in France during the Korean War.
Agriculture was Corvan's passion from an early age. He left school so he could help his parents on the farm. Corvan had several milk trucks with routes all over the area. He hauled milk to the PET milk factory in Evansville. After serving in the Army, he and Joanne started farming in 1955 on the 4-B Farms on Highway 14. In 1962 they bought their own farm on Gibbs Lake Road where they milked cows and raised crops. They were one of the first to raise and milk Red & White Holsteins in the area. In 1989 the cows were sold and he then raised steers and crops. Dairying was always in his heart though.
Corvan was a well-known Evansville area farmer and quite the character. You could find him early mornings after breakfast making his daily rounds in his Ford truck driving slowly through the area's backroads window farming or stopping in the middle of the road to have a morning chat with someone. He always knew who got started planting or harvesting first if it wasn't him. He did not believe in the word retirement and worked up until last fall, doing his favorite thing- combining in the fields. He needed a daily update this spring of how planting was going and was anxiously awaiting for the peas to get planted in the last field.
Family and friends would agree that Corvan was the biggest bullshitter- he often reminded us of the famous quote- "If you can't dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bullshit." He had the gift of gab and also the gift of making people laugh. Many can attest often inappropriate words that came out of his mouth. He always kept everyone on their toes with his humor. Corvan was also known to be a bit of a handful. He could be very bold, impatient, and stubborn as a mule. But even moreso, he had the biggest heart and was always willing to help anyone at any time. He also took pride in his close-knit family and the love for his grandchildren, who he adored and spoiled rotten. Some of the grandkids' fondest memories are having spent time with him in the tractor or combine and playing cards with him, where he always let one of the grandkids win.
Corvan is survived by his adoring wife of 70 years, Joanne, his son, Corvan R (Corky) Neuenschwander and daughter, Christine (Peter) Sendelbach; his grandchildren: Ashley (Dan) Johnson, Jonathan Neuenschwander, and Emily (Collin) Sendelbach, all of Evansville; step-grandchild, Amber (Brad) Eader and their children, Sadie and Beckett of Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Roger; sister, Joyce Ryan; and a special nephew, Bob (Bugnose) Neuenschwander.
Visitation will be held on June 4, 2022 from 9:30am to 1:30pm at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville. Burial will follow afterwards at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville. A Celebration of Life at the Evansville VFW immediately following burial. www.wardhurtley.com