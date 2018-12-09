Corrine F. Shaw

August 13, 1931 - December 3, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Corrine F. (Traeder) Shaw, age 87, of Janesville, died on December 3, 2018, at Cedar Crest Nursing Home. She was born near Rome, WI, in Jefferson County on August 13, 1931, the daughter of Albert and Elsie (Vinz) Traeder. She married the love of her life, James L. Shaw, in Rome, WI on September 9, 1950. After moving to Janesville, Corrine was an active member of First Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday school, and serving as head of the Sunday school program. In later years, she and Jim were active members of East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. She volunteered many years and many hours to her church, and found joy singing in the church choir.
Corrine's and Jim's second child, Shari, was born with Downs Syndrome. Being true to their hearts, they decided to bring their new daughter home rather than use institutional care as doctors had recommended. Having a Downs Syndrome child in 1955, they soon realized services for these children were nearly nonexistent. Corrine joined the local chapter of Association for Retarded Citizens-Rock County where she fought for the right to mainstream mentally challenged children into the public schools. The result of the ARC's hard work was that her daughter, Shari, attended and graduated from Parker High School, which helped her to live the full life Corrine and Jim had envisioned.
Corrine was her husband, Jim's, secretary for 35 plus years. His success in the financial services industry can be attributed in large part to the fantastic job she did in keeping him organized. Corrine did this all while taking care of the kids and the house, as well as all the school conferences and extra activities. She was an excellent cook, and took great pride in taking care of her family. Every holiday was special, and every person felt cherished. Christmas was her favorite time of year, especially enjoying country Christmas in Cambridge and preparing the Christmas feast for her family.
Corrine developed Alzheimer's in her mid-sixties, but it did not define Corrine's life. Her family was what she cherished most, and it showed in everything she did. Even after her Alzheimer's started working against her, she tried to keep up all her normal activities. Her family did everything they could to keep both Jim and Corrine living in their own home as long as possible. Alzheimer's robbed Corrine of many years of joyful life and accomplishments. Her family takes comfort knowing that Corrine knows who she is again, and she is with her much loved family that preceded her.
Corrine is survived by her three children: Steven M. (Judy) Shaw of Janesville (and their children, Jennifer (Lance) Provo and J.P. (Bobby) Shaw; and their grandchildren, Jordan, Genesis, and R.J.; and their great grandchildren, Chloe and Colton); Gary C. (Sherri) Shaw of Janesville, (and step-children, Arthur (Erin) Dulin and Anna (Andrew) Dulin; and their grandchildren: Kaedyn, Brynn, Ellesyn, Madilyn, Wynnston). Krisann K. (Mark) Miehe of Madison (and their children, Leslie Miehe and Scott (Lacey) Miehe; and their grandchildren, Peyton and Sawyer); brother, Duane Traeder; sister, Yvonne Richards; and sister-in-law, Fern Traeder. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, James; daughter, Shari; and two brothers, Howard Traeder of Waukesha, WI and Clyde Traeder of Quincy, IL.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Naomi Garber officiating. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Memorials are preferred to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or https://curealz.org/giving/donate/
Corrine resided at Cedar Crest for the past 11 years, first in memory care and later in the nursing home. Corrine's family would like to thank Cedar Crest and especially their dedicated staff for taking good care of both Corrine and Jim in their final years.
