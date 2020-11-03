May 3, 1928 - October 31, 2020
Janesville, WI - Corinne E. Parker, age 92, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Willowick Assisted Living. She was born in Rural New Auburn, WI, on May 3, 1928, the daughter of Herbert and Verena (Hanson) Biskey. She married Herbert M. Parker on October 14, 1950, in Elk Mound WI; and he preceded her in death on September 20, 2008. Corinne worked as a bookkeeper.
Corinne is survived by her 2 children: Steven Parker and Debra (Bob) Sommers; 2 grandchildren, Greg (Won) Cinocco and Jennie Sommers; 2 siblings: Janice Fink and David (Shari) Biskey; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother in law.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com