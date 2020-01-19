Constance "Connie" Fast

July 5, 1940 - December 20, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Constance "Connie" M. Fast, 79, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville, WI, with her loving daughters by her side. She was born on July 5, 1940 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Raymond and Anna (Rule) Wolters. Connie was a 1958 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, and a 1961 graduate of Rockford Memorial Nursing School. She married Peter Fast on August 8, 1964 in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He predeceased her on March 13, 2018. Connie was employed as a Registered Nurse at Beloit Memorial Hospital as a surgical scrub nurse from 1961 until 1965. Then she took time off to start a family. Once her daughters started school, she went back to work at the hospital in the ER and as a Float Nurse from 1973 until 1977. Connie also worked at various other locations until her retirement in 1991. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Connie loved reading, needle pointing, puzzles and crossword puzzles. She also loved knitting and crocheting that she learned from her grandmother.

Survivors include her daughters, Kathy (Charles) Threadgall and Kris (fiance, Brian Bennett) Fast; grandson, Austin Threadgall; sister-in-law, Millie Wolters; several nieces; nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Ray Wolters; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Norma and Wallace Burrows.

Memorial service for Connie will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1000 Bluff St., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Dennis Roser officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church or to Agrace Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

The family would like to give a special thank you to Connie's caregiver and friend, Nancy Ewers and Virgil Amundson, and the staff at Milton Senior Living, St. Mary's in Janesville, and Agrace Hospice.