Fort Atkinson, WI - Constance A. Benisch, 67, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at University of Wisconsin Hospital.
Connie was born on August 29th 1954 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Robert and Betty (McCulloch) Kraus. She grew up in the Janesville area. She graduated from Clinton High School. She was formerly employed as a food service operator in Fort Atkinson at OSI. Recently retired in February 2022. Connie married Ronald Benisch on May 6th, 1995. They lived in Fort Atkinson for many years. Connie was a member of the Bradford 4H club. She always lived her best life and found happiness in the things she loved to do. She loved animals and had a special connection. Connie loved dining out at her favorite restaurants, traveling to Brewers and Packers games, and her love for screaming on Sundays at the TV at her beloved Packers. She loved her music shows and Van Gelder bus tours and adventures to unknown places not most had ever heard of. She retired February 1st after 40 years of factory labor. Connie was an Aunt and Great Aunt Too many nieces and nephews and she loved and adored.
Surviving Connie Benisch are her husband of 27 years, Ron. 4 siblings: Dr. Bruce (Pamela) Kraus of Columbus, Laura (Michael) Rusch of Clinton, Gary Kraus of Janesville, Victoria (Joseph) Marchese of Lake Wood, IL; numerous nieces and nephews. She was Proceeded in death by her parents. A private family burial will take place at a later date. HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Constance Benisch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
