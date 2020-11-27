August 10, 2001 - November 16, 2020
Janesville, WI - Connor Alan Jones, 19, died unexpectedly on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Born on August 10, 2001, Connor lived in the Janesville/Beloit area and was a graduate of J.A. Craig High School, Class of 2019. One of his recent and favorite jobs was working at Best Buy in Janesville. Connor was energetic, funny, and had a mission to make others happy. Connor was kind, patient, and generous, always willing to help others in need. He would do anything for a friend. Connor had bright blue eyes, a contagious smile, and the best laugh. He had a passion for everything computer and gaming.
Connor is survived by his parents, Nikki and Brad Capelle ofJanesville; and Ed Jones and Ann Drury of Beloit; his beloved sister, Skylar Brianna Crowe (Patrick) of Texas; grandparents, Jere Osmond and Janet and Steve Capelle, all of Janesville; aunt, Tashia Osmond (Gary) of Janesville; aunt, Jennifer and uncle, Matt Schreiber of Colorado; and many cousins; relatives; and special loved ones. Connor was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Cheryl Osmond; paternal grandparents, Jim and Carol Jones; and sweet cousin, Chloe Schreiber.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, with hopes to keep loved ones safe. Although Connor's life was cut short, he was able to donate life, hoping to save many lives and give families hope. He is a forever hero. Memorial contributions are welcome in Connor's honor to Donate Life, donatelifewisconsin.org or mail to: Donate Life Wisconsin, PO Box 1095, Madison, WI 53701-1095. The family would like to give special thanks to the Mercy Hospital Janesville ICU nurses and staff that were so amazing and compassionate. We would also like to thank Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory for their assistance