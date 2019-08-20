July 11, 1939 - August 17, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Connie Maass-Venema, age 80, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Vintage on the Ponds in Delavan, WI, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Dixon, IL on July 11, 1939, the daughter of Charles and Mae (Lent) Hennig. The family relocated to Sharon, WI were she was raised by her mother and stepfather, George Mitchell. Connie married William (Bill) Maass, on July 20, 1957 in Sharon, WI. He died December 30, 1973. She then went on to marry Martin Venema on July 9, 1977. He also preceded her in death on March 22, 2005. Connie was a credit manager for Andes Candies for many years, later working for Alder Group Inc. in Delavan, WI retiring in 2001. She was an avid bowler, a fan of the Packers and Brewers and always enjoyed a good party. Unfortunately, Alzheimer's took its toll on her early, and she lived almost twenty years with this devastating disease.

Connie is survived by her two daughters, Coe (Howie) Reynolds and Heather (Mike) Recklies; one son, Mark (Kathy) Maass; eleven grandchildren: Desirae Skelton, Tessa Reynolds, Katherina, Abigail, McKenna and Ryan Recklies, Chad (Christie) Maass, Summer (Rajan) Chadha, Afton Maass, Christopher (Krista) Rogers, and Rebecca Merwin; seven great-grandchildren: Taylor, Andrew, Savangh, Addison, Collin, Caroline and Alaina. Connie is preceded in death by her two husbands; parents; foster daughter, Irma Rogers; a sister, Fay Costello; and two brothers, Hoyt and Dale Hennig.

Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI, with Rev. Dr. Scott McLeod officiating. Visitation will be Thursday at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made in Connie's name to: Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S. 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53214. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

Connie's family would like to thank the staff members of both Vintage on the Pond and St. Croix Hospice, for all of their loving kindness and care.