August 7, 1933 - November 3, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Connie L. Schreiber, 86, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn, WI. She was born August 7, 1933 in Oshkosh, WI, the daughter of the late Earl and Helen (Reimer) Taylor. Connie married Gerald M. Schreiber on June 6, 1959 in Oshkosh, WI. Connie was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Elkhorn, where she enjoyed her quilting circle, Silver Tones choir, bible study, and being a greeter. Connie also loved to travel. She was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles.

Connie is survived by her two daughters, Roxane (Jim) Erickson and Andrea (Carson) Fruth; one grandson, Aaron (Shay Edmonds) Fruth; granddaughter-in-law, Erin (Nick) Heiser; four great-grandchildren: Brody, Brevin, Remington and Maverick; sister, Sally Wilde; two nieces, Sandra Prast and Mary (John) Keickhafer; one nephew, William Wilde; dear cousin, Shirley Shuler; granddaughter-in- law, Erin (Nick) Heiser; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; and grandson, Darrell Hansen.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 104 S. Broad St. Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Tom DeGroot officiating. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Monday at church. Private family inurnment at Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church. Online guest at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Schreiber Family.