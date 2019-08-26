March 14, 1957 - August 23, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Connie K. Atkinson, age 62, of Beloit, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison, after a short illness following a lung transplant. She was born March 14, 1957, in Michigan, the daughter of Fred J. and Judy (Miller) Henke. She graduated from Janesville Craig High School and served in the U.S. Army for 2 years. Connie was employed for the past 17 years as office manager for the DeLong Company's Newville Road facility in Janesville. Connie enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, canning and eating. She loved times spent with her family, especially when they were able to be together for meals.

Surviving are three children: Amy (Joe) Albert of Janesville, Matt (Samantha) Atkinson of Poplar Grove, IL, and Mike (Alissa) Atkinson of Shopiere; four grandchildren: MacKenzie, William, Cameron, and Karissa; a sister, Candy Henke of North Carolina; and her former husband, Alan Atkinson of Beloit.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Corinne Reick and Carrie Nickel.

Per Connie's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers and or memorials, the family requests any donations be made to the UW Health Transplant Fund % The UW foundation.