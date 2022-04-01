Whitewater, WI - Connie J. McKearn, age 66, of Whitewater died Sunday March 27, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at home. She was born May 20, 1955 in Janesville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Lowell and Virgina (Schoonover) Pepper. She graduated from Milton High School in the class of 1973. She married Thomas McKearn July 17, 1976 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church of Beloit. Their 43-year marriage was full of laughter, love and treasured moments.
She worked as a receptionist for Mercy Health System in the Cardiopulmonary Unit where she enjoyed working with people. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Milton and served as a former CRE Leader, she was a leader of the Johnstown 4-H, a member of the Village Squares Dance Club and active in the Milton Youth Football when her boys were young. Connie cherished time spent with her family, friends, co-workers and the Mercy Health Community. She enjoyed being active in sports, co-farming with her husband Thomas, and creating new memories.
She is survived by her children Matthew McKearn, of Whitewater, Nicholas (Amanda) McKearn of Fort Stewart, Georgia, daughter Maria (Gwilym) Jensen of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, grandchildren, Morgan, Landon, Alyssa, Aiden McKearn, Erica, Erin, and Gabriel Jensen; Sisters, Andrea Pepper and Kathy (Brad Coffel), Walker. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas, and sister Marlene.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday April 5, 2022, at 10:00am at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Janesville in chapel with Father David Wanish officiating. Visitation will be Monday April 4, 2022 from 6pm-8pm at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, and Tuesday at Milton Lawns Memorial park from 9:30 until time of service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial be made to Mercy Hospice. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.
