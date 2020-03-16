Connie Cleasby Middleton

August 4, 1954 - December 17, 2019
Raeford, NC -- Connie was born and raised in Janesville. She moved to Raeford, NC with her husband in 1993. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary, and Women of the Moose. She loved dogs - her three German Shepards were her babies - and she loved antiques.
She is survived by her husband, Terry; and two sons, Dan (Laura) Eldridge and Tom (Ja Eun Ja) Eldridge; step-children: Michelle (Terry) Huebner, Holly Middleton, Heidi (Jamie) Rudnitzki, Tom (Kelly) Middleton; brother, Duane (Laura) Cleasby; stepdad, Irving Metcalf; and several grandchildren.
A celebration of Life for Connie will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park in Janesville on Saturday, March 21, 2020, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.