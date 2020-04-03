December 28, 2005 - March 30, 2020
Evansville, WI -- Conner W. Schweder, age 14, of Evansville, formerly of Rice Lake, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 30, 2020 in Evansville. He was born in Madison on December 28, 2005, the son of Kevin and Robin (Geisinger) Schweder. Conner was currently a middle school student in Evansville. He loved basketball, fishing and eating, especially Big Mac's!! Conner was also a member of Magnolia 4-H, a great swimmer, extremely funny and was the consummate gentleman!
He is survived by his mom, Robin Schweder of Evansville; his dad, Kevin (Julie) Schweder of Milton; two siblings, Dillan Shepherd and Madelyn "Mady" Schweder; grandparents: Kathleen and William Schweder of Janesville and Eileen Garey of Edgerton; great-grandma, Helen Douglas of Janesville; two aunts, Angela (Clinton) Wallisch and Angie Curry; his special friend, Chessa; as well as many other relatives and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Rolland Geisinger; and great-grandparents: Melvin Douglas, Pearl and Donald Garey, Charlotte and Richard Schweder, and Dolly and Leon Geisinger.
Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, a private family service will take place on Saturday at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Janesville. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. A public gathering will be planned as the pandemic eases. Memorials to family are preferred.
