Concetta J. "Connie" Haag

July 28, 1960 - March 2, 2023
Milton, WI - Concetta "Connie" Joanne (Trapani) Haag, 62, made the world a better place before passing away on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Born July 28, 1960, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Sacco) Trapani in Rockford, Illinois, Connie graduated from Boylan Central Catholic High School. She continued her education by earning her bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University, her master's degree from UW-Stevens Point, and ultimately, becoming a Doctor of Audiology (AuD) from Arizona School of Health Sciences.
Connie made her career as an audiologist in Janesville, Wisconsin, where she treated her patients with exceptional care and great kindness. These qualities of Connie's were also reflected in her ever-present willingness to be of service to others. She shared her amazing faith with the youth of her church as a mission trip chaperone and a Sunday School teacher. In the community she could be seen volunteering numerous places, most notably with the March of Dimes and at the Blackhawk Curling Club.
Connie fueled and was fueled by people. She had many friends, all of them lifelong, as it was impossible to meet her and settle only for acquaintanceship. Much like her friendships, Connie gave her all to everything in life, including her faith, marriage of 35 years, lasagna, impromptu karaoke performances, and her battle with Glioblastoma.
She was equal parts love and laughter, reminding those around her that "laughter makes the world go round" until the very end of her earthly journey.
Connie was survived by her husband, James "Jim" Haag; children, Jenna (Doug) Martin and Dan Haag; sisters, Mary Jo Trapani and Angela (Bill) Pappas; brother, Joe (Rhonda) Trapani; sister-in-law, Susan (Bob) Tietz; brother-in-law, Mike (Wendy) Haag; mother-in-law, Evelyn Haag; nieces and nephews, Peter (Courtney) Trapani, Katie Trapani, Ellie Trapani, Natalie Tietz, Paul Tietz, Andrew Tietz, Nick Pappas, Melissa Pappas, and Jenessa Pappas Wright; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vince Trapani; and father-in-law, Harold Haag.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11:00 am at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, 8605 E. County Rd. A, Janesville, Wisconsin. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 4 - 7 pm at All Faiths Funeral Home, 1618 E. Racine St., Janesville, Wisconsin, and again at the church, from 10 am until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Agrace Hospice or Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, both of which brought great comfort to an amazing woman. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville, Wisconsin is honored to be assisting the family. Online expressions of love and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.