Colletta P. (Terneus) Cornelius

JANESVILLE, WI - Colletta P. Cornelius, age 81, of Janesville, passed away April 14, 2023, at Oak Park Place in Janesville. She was born on November 7, 1941, in Clarksburg, WV, the daughter of Edgar and Genevieve (Moyle) Terneus. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg and attended beauty school following high school.
Colletta married Louis Marschik and later married John Duesterbeck and Thomas Cornelius. After she moved to Wisconsin, she was employed by AT&T for over 30 years.
Colletta was a member of the Red Hat Society. In the past, she was an active volunteer at St. Patrick's Catholic Church as well as volunteering for Meals on Wheels, hospice, and other organizations. Colletta loved many things, but her love for her children, grandchildren, family, and God was what she loved most. She found great joy in spending time at second-hand thrift stores, specifically "GW" (Goodwill). Her warm smile and big heart will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Survivors include three children, Bernadette Kelley (Rory) Walker of Chaska, MN, Louis J. (Pat) Marschik of Guthrie, OK, and Janel (Mark) Naatz of Janesville; grandchildren, Zachary (Megan) Marschik, Joseph (Anna) Marschik, Colton Marschik, Jaylyn (fiancé, Jason Makos) Duesterbeck, Nolan Akerberg, Addisyn Akerberg, Grace Walker, Heidi (Alex) Couch, and Sydney Fioretti; great-grandchildren, Sonny, Ollie, Landon, and Cade; and future great-grandson of Zach and Megan Marschik; sister, Colleen (Al) Grafton; brothers, Edgar (Marge) Terneus and Patrick (Jin Ju) Terneus; and many nieces and nephews.
Colletta was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Joy; sister, Mary; and a still-birth sibling.
The family would like to give special thanks to all the caregivers at Oak Park Place, SSM Palliative Care, and Promedica Hospice. May God continue to bless each of you as you blessed our family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Thursday, April 20th from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Private burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Janesville.
