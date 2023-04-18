Colletta P. (Terneus) Cornelius

November 7, 1941 - April 14, 2023

JANESVILLE, WI - Colletta P. Cornelius, age 81, of Janesville, passed away April 14, 2023, at Oak Park Place in Janesville. She was born on November 7, 1941, in Clarksburg, WV, the daughter of Edgar and Genevieve (Moyle) Terneus. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg and attended beauty school following high school.

