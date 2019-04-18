October 13, 1940 - April 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Colleen M. Rick, age 78, of Janesville died on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Rock Haven Nursing Home in Janesville after a fifteen year struggle with Alzheimer's. She was born October 13, 1940, to the late Glen and Mary (Stearns) Wolter in Brodhead, WI. Colleen graduated from Brodhead High School, Class of 1958. She married Gordon R. Rick on September 26, 1958. He preceded her in death in 2001.

Colleen's Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 315 Cherry Street, Janesville with Fr. Tim J. Renz officiating. Friends will be received on Tuesday at Church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will follow the Mass at Mt. Olivet Chapel, Janesville. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website. brianmarkfh.com

Alzheimer's is a barren disease, as empty and lifeless as a desert. It is a thief of hearts and souls and memories. Live life for the moment, because everything else is uncertain.

Brian Mark Funeral Homes

1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit (608) 362-2000

The family would like to thank the staff at Rock Haven and Agrace Hospice for the care they gave our mother.