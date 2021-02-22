Colleen L. Robb

Delavan, WI - Colleen Lynn Robb, age 61, of Delavan passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Agrace Hospice Center in Janesville, WI. She was born on April 11, 1959 in Elkhorn, WI to Joseph George Robb and Cedell June Robb. Colleen devoted herself completely to her four children and to God. She took pride in her children's accomplishments.
Colleen is survived by her four children; Son, Matthew (Chelsea) Kohler of Wild Rose who, through Colleen's gift of self-sacrifice became a combat medic in his adult life. Daughter, Kathleen (Jordan) Zwickl, of Janesville. Through Colleen's gift of tenderness, Kathleen works as a teachers aid nurturing children with special needs. Daughter, Tasha Kasun, of Delavan, who, through Colleen's free spirit received her mother's gift of insight, allowing her to see the many beauties in the world. Daughter, Tamera Kasun, of Delavan, received her mother's gift of compassion and has devoted her life to caring for the elderly. 12 grandchildren, Brice, Baylee, Landyn, Bella, Rose, River, Harris, Kody, Nevaeh, Sophia, Addy and Ivy; Sisters, Darlene (David) Cain of Holmen, Wi, Charlene (Carl) Reynolds of Livermore, Ca, Sheila VanDan of Delavan, Wi; a brother Joseph Jr (Julie) Robb of Elkhorn Wi and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Colleen is proceeded in death by her parents; Joseph and Cedell Robb; two brothers Daniel and Patrick Robb; three sisters June (Robb) Mullis, Josephine (Robb) Wood and Marilyn (Robb) Goodman.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Flowers can be sent to St Andrews. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com