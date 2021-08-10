July 22, 1933 - July 26, 2021
Janesville, WI - Colleen F. Wallis (nee Walker), ever faithful and loving child of God; ever loving wife, mother, and friend travelled to heaven on July 26, 2021. The week before her passing, Colleen celebrated her 88th birthday and her 38th wedding anniversary. She was born on July 22, 1933, in Racine, WI, the daughter of Vera and Everett Walker.
Colleen truly had the soul of one of God's angels. She unwaveringly was there throughout her life for her husband, children, friends, and family. She was also always present to help people in need. Never judging, always compassionate, understanding, and generous. She will be missed by all who had the opportunity to meet and know her.
Colleen strongly believed God guided and led her through all the challenges she faced in life. From her faith she drew strength, courage, and hope. She lived accordingly and was an example to others. Colleen was a 50 year member of Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville, WI. She served over the years in many different ways including as coordinator of the Altar Guild. She also very much enjoyed being a member of the Washington School Breakfast Club through church.
Colleen graduated from William Horlick High School in Racine, WI class of 1951. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1971 all the while as a single mom of four young children. She also earned her Master of Science degree in Teaching in 1981, both degrees from U. W. Whitewater. In June, 1997, she retired from the Beloit School District after a very satisfying career teaching first grade for 25 years.
One of Colleen's passions was travelling within the United States as well as to Europe and Canada. She believed life was enriched by seeing and experiencing the world through travel. She cherished the memories of her many trips and often urged her family to take advantage of opportunities to travel to meet new people and see new places. Colleen enjoyed many years of golfing with her husband and the Beloit Krueger Women's golf league.
Colleen is survived by her husband, Richard Wallis; 3 wonderful daughters: Alison Kwiatkowski of San Diego, CA, Jennifer (Steve) Sheiffer of Janesville, WI, and Amy (Dan) Swatman of Kansasville, WI; step son, James (Amy) Wallis of Eau Claire, WI; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren: Jessica (Robert) Coffman and Ryan and Emily, Lauren (Nick) Price and Greyson and Lucas, Kaitlin Kwiatkowski, Laura Geyer and Lawrence, and Austin Geyer; 2 step grandchildren, Sammy and Rory; 3 nieces; 7 nephews; many cousins; and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; loving son, Peter Geyer; son in law, Thomas Kwiatkowski; sisters, Wanda Ashenfelter and Shirley Olander; and 2 brothers in law, Ronald Ashenfelter and Donald Olander.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. Judi Huseth officiating. Private family burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery in Mount Pleasant, WI. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, until the time of the service at the CHURCH. Memorials are preferred to the Faith Lutheran Endowment Foundation, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or the MS Society. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com