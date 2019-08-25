June 13, 1996 - August 20, 2019

Milton, WI -- Colin James Lukas, 23, of Milton, WI, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Colin was born on June 13, 1996, in Janesville, WI, to Kevin Lukas and Dawn Main. Colin graduated from Milton High School in 2014, and attended Blackhawk Technical College for a year. He worked at O'Reilly Auto Parts and most recently for Beloit Welding Supply. He also worked as a cook at Luke's Supper Club and Bazinga Classic Pub and Grille. Colin's great passion was to fish and he would go fishing at every opportunity. One of his great joys, was to work on his various trucks with friends. He was a genius at cribbage and loved his evenings of euchre with the fellas. He enjoyed all sorts of music. In his short time here, he touched so many lives with his cornflower blue eyes, brilliant smile, bear hugs, and generosity. He was known far and wide for his wicked sense of humor and his ability to make people laugh and feel at ease. He was loved dearly by everyone who knew him and will be truly missed by many. To quote his cousin: The world is truly privileged to have such incredible souls like you touch this earth, even if it's for a short while. We will miss your infectious smile and your heart of gold.

Colin is survived by his parents, Dawn (Daniel Keirns) Main and Kevin (fiancee: Jennifer Schultz) Lukas; four sisters: Natalie, Jaydalyn, Annalee, Allison; grandparents, Jeff (Evelyn) Hargrave, Mike Henry; aunts: Patti Kulbartz, Alice(Tim) Cook, Maggie (Thomas) Mathews; uncles: Robert Barker, Greg (Diane) Lukas, Chris (Jenny) Lukas, Bill (Shelly) Main, Mike (Tammy) Hargrave; cousins: Christa Belle, Nolan, Noah, Melwyn, Eddie, Justin, Kelsey, Jake, Karley; girlfriend, Haleigh Kruse; and many other extended family and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmothers, Sandi Hargrave and Crilla Henry; maternal great-grandparents, Clarabelle and Milo Turk; and paternal grandparents, Spencer and Sandra Lukas.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the start of the services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Colin's name at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com