April 10, 1984 - July 13, 2019

Chicago, IL, formerly Janesville, WI -- Cole N. Ansier, age 35, of Chicago and formerly of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Chicago, due to complications from a genetic health condition. He was the beloved son of Nicholas and Diane L. (Lembrich) Ansier, born in Rockford on April 10, 1984. Cole was a 2002 graduate of Janesville Craig High School, and went on to receive his Bachelor Degree from UW Madison in Drama, Arts and Stagecraft. Cole was employed by NORC at the University of Chicago for almost 10 years as a Production Manager in Research Studies who was well loved by his co-workers. He is remembered as a smart and easygoing young man, who had an affinity for theater, critiquing movies, traveling, and enjoyed cooking unique dishes. He volunteered regularly within his community.

Cole is survived by his Dad, Nick Ansier; grandparents, Daniel R. and Judith Ansier and Al Lembrich; aunts and uncle: Daniel S. Ansier, Michelle (Chuck) Hartsfield, Christine (Scott) Katzer, Cheryl (Dale) Beyer, and Karla (Joey) LaGrange; cousins: Thomas, Melanie, Natasha, Jonathan and William Hartsfield, Austin, Constance and Kaitlynn Beyer; and many extended family members and friends. He is predeceased by his mother, Diane L. Lembrich in 2016; and his grandmother, Nancy Lembrich.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass on Friday. Committal service will follow immediately to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com