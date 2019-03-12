November 30, 1940 - March 4, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- Col. Steven Kent Whitfield (U.S. Army, Retired) passed away peacefully in his home in Lake Geneva on Monday, March 4, 2019, after a long illness. He was surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Providence, RI to George E. and Grace K. Whitfield in November 1940. He proudly served 26 years as an officer and engineer in the U.S. Army. During his military career he attended Ranger School, Airborne School, Command General Staff College, completed two tours in Vietnam, and was awarded 2 Bronze Stars, the Silver Star, the Legion of Merit Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign and Service Medals. Upon retiring from the military, he continued his work in the engineering field. He was a passionate historian and numismatist, and is a published author on these topics. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was happiest spending time with his family, working on his hobby, spending time by the ocean, and sharing funny stories. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy continues through his family who loved him deeply.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diana (Cabral) Whitfield; two children, Stephanie Kent Nielsen of Papillion, NE, and Jill Kent Whitfield-Wooley (and husband, Daryle) of Elkhorn, WI. He was grandfather to Grace Kent Nielsen and William Darin Nielsen; and great-grandfather to Georgiana Whitfield Hunt. Steve is also survived by his sisters, Lynn Ashworth (and husband, Charles) of Hudson, NH, and Mary-Lou McCaffrey of Ashburn, VA. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Steve will be buried with honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org) or the American Parkinson Disease Association (www.apdaparkinson.org). Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.