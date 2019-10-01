October 23, 1996 - September 28, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Cody S. Rivera, age 22, of Edgerton, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville, due to injuries he sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in Janesville on October 23, 1996, the son of Valentino "TJ" Rivera Jr. and Tracie T. Tellefson. Cody was a 2015 graduate of Alvarado High School, Alvarado, TX. He worked at Utica Bar. He loved his truck, working on cars, singing, and living life to the fullest. Cody loved spending time with family, especially with his daughter, Olivia.

Cody is survived by his daughter, Olivia; mother, Tracie Tellefson of Edgerton; father, TJ (Tammy) Rivera of Alvarado, TX; brother, Keegan (Sammi Klug) Rivera of Milton; sister, Cassidy (Curtis McCarthy) Rivera of Jefferson; maternal grandmother, Barb (Bob Phalin) Tellefson of Janesville; paternal grandparents, Valentino and Beverly Rivera of Ripon; beloved dog, Onnie; aunts and uncles: Trisha "Momma Trish" (Jeff) Anderson, Steve (Terri) Rivera and Carrie (Mike) DeMotts; special cousin, Logan Anderson; life-long friend, Tesh Jones; and numerous additional cousins and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thor Tellefson.

A Celebration of Cody's Life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from Noon until 2 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Following the Celebration of Life, everyone is invited to Utica Bar for food, drinks and sharing of memories. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials can be made to Cody's family for the care of his daughter, Olivia. For online condolences and guestbook: www.apfelfuneral.com. Cody was an organ donor, and through that gift, was able to help countless people!