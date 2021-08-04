Clyde C. "Mike" Miles

Janesville, WI - Clyde "Mike" C. Miles, age 94, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at home. He was born in Loyal, WI on February 19, 1927, the son of Walter and Evelyn (Zeman) Miles. After graduating from Loyal High School, he served his county in the US Army, serving during WWII from 1945 to 1947. After the service Clyde married Ruth A. Dallman on June 5, 1948, at St. John Lutheran Church in Edgerton, WI. He worked as a home builder with George Wait construction, managed the Riverside Sports Center and served as a member of the Janesville City Council for over 12 years. Clyde also enjoyed racing stock cars.
Clyde is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Ruth; 2 sons, Steven (Donna) Miles and Kurt (Diane) Miles; daughter, Sherry (Bill) Bohnsack; 6 grandchildren: Vanessa Resich, Samantha Davis, Kerry Davis, Amanda Davis, Veronica (Theo) Smith, Ailea Miles, and Nancy Miles; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Victor; and 4 brothers: Lloyd, Jack, Rex, and Don.
No services are planned at this time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Clyde Miles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.