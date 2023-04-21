Clifton R. "Cliff" Wakefield

Janesville, WI - Cliff Wakefield, age 65, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly while fly fishing on the Arkansas River in Colorado on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. He was born in Janesville on December 25, 1957, the son of Wilbert Wakefield and Patricia Schindler. Cliff was known for his passion for sports, golf, sense of adventure and storytelling, including his famous rendition of the First Lambeau Leap, "IT WAS A COLD DAY AT LAMBEAU FIELD!!!"
Cliff was proud to be a Christmas baby. His mother said he was the best Christmas present ever. Cliff was proud of and so greatly enjoyed his time spent with his family and friends.
Our loving Cliff is survived by his wife, Margery; daughter, Andrea (Logan) Carlson; son, James (Lisa) Gayton; grandchildren: Cason Carlson, Nick Miller, Bailey, Brayson, and Breelyn Bolden; step-sons: Brent (Jessie) Bolden, John Tibbetts and Dave Tibbetts; 2 brothers, Randy (Tammy) Wakefield and Dave (Penny) Schulz; 2 sisters; Laura (Dan) Krause and Mary Flemming; step-father, Leroy Schindler; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews whom he cherished. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. with a brief service at 1:00 at the Celtic House at Glen Erin Golf Course. Please wear Packers, Bucks, Brewers, or Badgers clothing as a tribute to Cliff's enthusiasm for Wisconsin sports teams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois or Leroy Butler's charity, Butler vs. Bullying would be appreciated by Cliff's family. The family is being assisted by the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME. On-line condolences can be made at www.apfelwolfe.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.