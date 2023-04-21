Clifton R. "Cliff" Wakefield

December 25, 1957 - April 18, 2023

Janesville, WI - Cliff Wakefield, age 65, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly while fly fishing on the Arkansas River in Colorado on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. He was born in Janesville on December 25, 1957, the son of Wilbert Wakefield and Patricia Schindler. Cliff was known for his passion for sports, golf, sense of adventure and storytelling, including his famous rendition of the First Lambeau Leap, "IT WAS A COLD DAY AT LAMBEAU FIELD!!!"