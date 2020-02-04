Clifford "Red" St. Clair Jr.

December 30, 1943 - January 31, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Clifford "Red" J. St. Clair, Jr., age 76, of Janesville passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison. He was born in Elroy on December 30, 1943; the son of Clifford Sr. and Marie (Pollock) St. Clair. Red married his loving, and devoted wife, Sheila (Miller) St. Clair on October 3, 1986. He worked as a welder for Knight Manufacturing in Brodhead, retiring in 2006, and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time. Red had an impressive collection of pajama pants with an equally impressive range in patterns, as well as hearty collection of baseball caps. Some would consider Red to be a professional at "napping", and always enjoyed his nights out with his wife, Sheila, for a dance. He was our beloved Red, and we'll cherish his memories forever.

Red is survived by his wife, Sheila; children: Derek (Jodie) St. Clair, Tanya St. Clair (Dewey Sime), Charmayne Albright and Joshua (Katie) Albright; grandchildren: Nicole St. Clair, Tyler St. Clair, Miranda (Andrew) Collicott, Alyssa Sletten, Marissa Albright, Mahaylah Albright, and Madalynn Albright; siblings: Esther Osmond, Myrtle Campbell, Alice Kaja, Barbara (Ray) Goede, Patricia Bouton, Gloria Osborn; a special nephew Ricky Ceslok, and one great granddaughter, Kaelynn Collicott on the way; as well as many extended family members and friends. Red is preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Gertrude St. Clair; brothers, Lester and Donald St. Clair; sisters: Angeline Nordberg, Gwendolyn Shetler and Georgia Helling.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com