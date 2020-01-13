September 21, 1937 - January 10, 2020

Milton, WI -- Clifford O. Storlie, Sr., 82, of Milton, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday January 10, 2020 in Whitewater, WI. Clifford was born on September 21, 1937 in Spring Grove, MN to the late Clarence G. and Olga (Olfson) Storlie. He married Mary Lou Harding on November 12, 1955 in Galena, IL. Clifford was a very knowledgeable and proud dairy farmer. Along with his wife, they ran and operated Barefoot Hill Farm for 35 years. Cliff was an avid fisherman and loved to collect fishing reels. He loved to play euchre, and enjoyed time with his family and his little dog, Missy.

Cliff is survived by his children: Clifford (Patty) Storlie Jr. of Whitewater, WI, Kathy (Tom) Hanlon of Milton, WI, Connie (Rocky) Jarvis of Hixton, WI, Carol (Larry) Kennedy of Janesville, WI, Charles "Chuck" (Bridget Murphy) Storlie of MN; grandchildren: Elgine, Erika, Kevin, Steven, Kevin, Rebecca, Dawn, Jared, Bonnie, Bridgette, Scott, Leah, Stacy, Randy, Justin; 23 great-grandchildren; a niece, Sheila Kleiser of KY; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou Storlie; son, Carl Storlie, and 2 sisters: Delores and Shirley. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Burial will follow at Otter Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 9:30 AM until the start of the services. Clifford's family would like to thank Glenwood and Mercy Hospice for the wonderful care that they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Clifford's name to Mercy Hospice.

