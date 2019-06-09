May 27, 1957 - June 4, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Clifford L. Buol, age 62, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Mary Hospital in Madison. He was born in Monroe, WI on May 27, 1957, the son of Andrew Sr. and Paulina (Ostrander) Buol. Cliff worked as the Welding Supervisor for Lear Corporation for many years, as well as Supervisor at Beloit Corporation, and was considered to be a highly skilled welder by many. He always looked forward to his family fishing outings to Monroe, and family cookouts. Cliff was a member of Westside Baptist Church, and was a proud supporter of all the professional Wisconsin sports teams. Cliff was hilarious, and his sense of humor was definitely his own personal brand. But most importantly, he taught his family and friends that its ok to laugh and enjoy life with a smile. He had an enormous heart for his entire family, and they will never forget the love he shared.

Cliff is survived by his kids: Richard "Rich Richie Rick Little rich" Buol, Christopher "Chris-Topher" Buol, Amanda Kramer, Lynzie Buol and Ciara "CC" Buol; significant partner and friend, Deb Turner; mother, Paulina Roenneburg; grandchildren: Tristan, Carter, Lauren, Gabriella, Isabella, Cameron, MacKenzie, Zoe, Zaria, and Henry; siblings, Willie Buol, Dennis (Sandy) Buol, Mary Walters, Andrew (Deb) Buol, Jr., David Buol, Barbara (Don) Yackley, Diana Gardner, Deb (Al) Spencer, Jeff (Ramona) Buol, Jim (Gayle) Buol, Clay (Claire) Buol, Randy (Jennifer) Buol, Paula Wilson; and an equally important group of beloved extended family and friends. Cliff is predeceased by his father, Andrew, Sr.; step-father, Allen Roenneburg; son, Dustin Buol; and sister, Dawn Rodgers.

A Celebration of Cliff's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the New Life Assembly of God, 2416 N. Wright Rd. in Janesville. Committal service will follow to Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; and will continue on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service at CHURCH. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting Cliff's family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com