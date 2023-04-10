August 4, 1932 - December 6, 2022

Janesville, WI - Clifford E. Walker, age 90 of Janesville, WI passed away on December 6, 2022 at Brook Garden Place in Lake Mills, WI. He was born on August 4, 1932, to William and Edith (Korth) Walker. He attended school in Delavan and graduated from Delavan High School in 1950. Out of high school he worked a variety of jobs, but spent most of his working years at Borg Instruments in Delavan, retiring in 1994.

