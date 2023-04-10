Janesville, WI - Clifford E. Walker, age 90 of Janesville, WI passed away on December 6, 2022 at Brook Garden Place in Lake Mills, WI. He was born on August 4, 1932, to William and Edith (Korth) Walker. He attended school in Delavan and graduated from Delavan High School in 1950. Out of high school he worked a variety of jobs, but spent most of his working years at Borg Instruments in Delavan, retiring in 1994.
Clifford married Sally Edwards in 1958 and on February 13, 1960, their daughter, Kimberly was born. They later divorced. On October 21, 1989, he married Arlette Fobes. He is survived by his wife, Arlette, son-in-law, John Pennington, grandson, Nathan Pennington, brother-in-law, Russell Lisson, nephew, Scott Lisson and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Kimberly Pennington, his sister, Phyllis Lisson and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In his youth Cliff enjoyed many happy times with his cousins at his grandpa's farm on the shores of Rock Lake in Lake Mills. As an adult he spent many happy hours at "the cabin" near Rock Lake visiting with relatives and engaging in a favorite activity, mowing grass. He also enjoyed yard work, playing cards with friends, helping others and after retirement volunteering at his church, Asbury Methodist Church in Janesville, as well as at ECHO.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 14,2023 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Pastor Will Jewson will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 14th until the time of services at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Private interment will be in Rock Lake Cemetery, Lake Mills.