Clifford "Cliff" Schiefelbein

August 16, 1935 - November 19, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Clifford "Cliff" H. Schiefelbein, 84, of Elkhorn, WI, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Vintage on the Ponds in Delavan, WI. He was born August 16, 1935 in Janesville, WI, the son of the late Frank and Anna (Clark) Schiefelbein. Cliff was united in marriage in February of 1957 to Joan Y. Martsolf in Janesville, WI. Joan preceded him in death on April 25, 2018. He earned a masters degree in education from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Cliff started teaching for the Elkhorn Area School District in 1963, and, in 1968, he became Principal of the Elementary Schools: Westside, Tibbits and Bowers, a position he held until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Elkhorn, WI. Cliff was also a member of Elkhorn Lions Club, served on the Elkhorn Police and Fire Commission, and on the Matheson Library Board. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed skeet shooting and golfing.

Cliff is survived by his loving son, Daniel Schiefelbein of Elkhorn, WI; and two brothers, Raymon (Carol) Schiefelbein of Milton, WI and Herman (Terri) Schiefelbein of West Bend, WI; and by two sisters-in-law, Connie and Norma Schiefelbein, both of Janesville, WI; and by a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Joan; his son, Timothy; and by his three brothers: Frank, James and Albert; and sister, Dorothy.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 104 S. Broad St. Elkhorn, WI, with Rev. Tom DeGroot officiating. Inurnment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville, WI. Memorials may be made in Cliff's name to: St. John's Lutheran Church, or Westside PTA 222 Sunset Drive Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements for the Schiefelbein Family were completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.