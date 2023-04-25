Cletus Norman Harris

April 16, 1926 - April 21, 2023

Janesville, WI - Cletus Norman Harris (Todd), of Janesville, WI was born on 4/16/1926 in Galena, IL to William and Mertle Harris (Sertle). He passed from our home to his heavenly home on 4/21/2023 just days after a family celebration for his 97th birthday. He has always loved a good party. This year he was able to celebrate both on Earth and in Heaven in a matter of days. While we mourn his moving from us, we know he looked forward to the day he left for his heavenly home as happy day.