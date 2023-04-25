Janesville, WI - Cletus Norman Harris (Todd), of Janesville, WI was born on 4/16/1926 in Galena, IL to William and Mertle Harris (Sertle). He passed from our home to his heavenly home on 4/21/2023 just days after a family celebration for his 97th birthday. He has always loved a good party. This year he was able to celebrate both on Earth and in Heaven in a matter of days. While we mourn his moving from us, we know he looked forward to the day he left for his heavenly home as happy day.
Todd decided at the age of 17 to enlist in the Navy during WWII. He was a Plank Owner on the repair ship U.S.S. Hector AR-7, spending much time repairing war damaged ships in the South Pacific. He was proud to work in the boiler room as a water tender and fireman, keeping the ship operating and safe for all. He served from 1943-1946.
Beginning in 1998 he and his son-in-law Joe attended USS Hector AR7 ship reunions every other year. They made lasting friendships all across the country. Recently a larger family group has tagged along to share in showing their pride in their family Plank Owner even accompanied him in attending the annual United States Navy Memorial black tie banquet in Washington D.C. as an honored guest.
After the Navy, Todd went back to Galena where he became a police officer and he met Mary Rose (Keegan) Jack. They married on 7/21/1951. He often joked that HE got a life sentence when he issued her a ticket. They blended Todd's two children and Mary's daughter into a family. As the years passed, they added another son and daughter. They enjoyed years of fun together, moving to Mary's home town of Janesville, WI and living the adage "Work hard so you can play hard."
Todd loved working outside and was in the construction trades for many years. He also owned a pre-stressed concrete business at one time. In the end, he retired early. He and Mary traveled and enjoyed retirement until she passed away in 1997.
Always active, Todd was a decades-long member of the VFW, Elks Club, and Wis Laborer's Union. He was also a member of the U.S.S. Hector AR-7 Association and the United States Navy Memorial. He loved to hunt, fish, cheer on his Packers, and watch NASCAR races with his last love, Bobbi. He also enjoyed working in his workshop, family gatherings, placing bets with his grandkids and playing the "Horse Game".
Many preceded him in his journey to Heaven. Mary, his parents, brothers (Donald,Harold, and Morrie), 3 of his sisters. (Charlotte, Edith, and Ardath), daughters Norma Stansbury and Diana Appel, and granddaughter Kelly Appel, as well as many extended family and good friends surely greeted him upon his arrival.
He will be greatly missed by those surviving him. They include his much loved "Babe" Roberta Bellomo (Janesville,WI), his youngest sister, Barbara Burroughs (Galena,IL), and his children Terry (Shawn) Harris, Todd ( Penny) Harris and Linda (Joe) Bellomo-Janesville, WI. Over his 97 years he was also loved as Grandpa by Steven Harris (Jaime Chryst), Joel, Carson & Truman Harris, Jerry (Mary) Porter, Vicki Luchsinger & James Appel, Cory & Todd (Christine) Harris, Joe Bellomo II (Misty Howard), Richard Bellomo (Heather Shetler), Michael Bellomo ( Kelly Schumann) , , Jim ( Jessica) Bellomo, and Caroline (Alex) Babadjamin. The list of those who loved him as Great Grandpa, Great Great Grandpa, Uncle, U.S.S Hector Plank Owner, shipmate, and friend reaches across the country & would fill many pages.
We extend our sincere gratitude to the kind and caring staff of Janesville's Agrace Hospice. They made Dad feel comfortable and special. They also eased our fears and challenges, being there for us 24/7.
Visitation will be held 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday May 2, 2023 with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2nd at SAINT VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Janesville, WI.
Family and friends are invited to join us for military rites and luncheon celebrating Todd's life at the Janesville, WI VFW following the service at church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for permanent memorials.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNEAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
