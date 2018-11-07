June 29, 1942 - November 1, 2018
Canal Winchester, OH -- Cleo Barbara Quaerna passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 1, 2018 in Canal Winchester, OH, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and dementia. She was 76. Cleo was born on June 29, 1942 in Janesville, WI, to parents Jean (Caldow) Hart and Wallace Hart. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1960, going on to the University of Wisconsin - Madison and earned a degree in Consumer Science and Home Economics Education in 1966. She worked a variety of jobs over the years, but was most notably a talented seamstress. She could operate a miter saw equally as well as her sewing machine, and had power tools even the most experienced carpenters would envy. She enjoyed gardening, and became a Master Gardener when she lived in Ohio. Above all, she loved Jesus Christ.
Cleo is survived by her husband, Arnold Quaerna, who was her high school and college sweetheart. She is also survived by her children, Peren (Mindy) Bjork and Erica (Greg) Manning; her stepchildren: Steve (Stephanie) Quaerna, Chris (Kelly) Quaerna, and Todd Quaerna; her grandchildren: Niklas Bjork, Olivia Taylor, and Sophia Taylor; step-grandchildren: Beau Quaerna, Corrine Quaerna, Ben Quaerna, Cassidy Quaerna, Clementine Quaerna, and Penelope Quaerna; as well as her sisters, Gail Zahm and Pam (Larry) Davis. Cleo is preceded in death by her father, Wallace Hart; and her mother, Jean (Caldow) Gage; and her former husband, Robert M. Phippen.
A service will be held at Logos Church, 623 Hill Road North, Pickerington, OH 43147 on November 9, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held for Cleo on December 15th at 10 a.m. at Plymouth Alliance Church, 1203 Fairview Drive, Plymouth WI 53073. She will be laid to rest in Kohler, WI.
