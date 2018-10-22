Clementine "Clem" Turnmire

September 5, 1920 - October 16, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Clementine "Clem" H. Turnmire, age 98, of Janesville died on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was born in Cashton, WI, on September 5, 1920, the daughter of the late Cassius and Grace (Hall) Smith. Clem graduated from Cashton High School, and married Norman Paulson in 1939. On June 30, 1984, Clem married Hiram Turnmire, and he predeceased her on February 10, 1995. For many years, they lived in Soldiers Grove, and after Hiram died, she moved back to Janesville in 1996. Over the years, Clem worked at Pinehurst Nursing Home in the dietary department. She later returned to school and received her degree as a Dietician, and worked for many years at Janesville Health Care Center where she retired. Clem enjoyed playing euchre, fishing, and bingo. She was a beautiful woman inside and out, and a woman with a big heart, who was very proud to be a mother and grandmother. She loved her family dearly, and always put her family first. Clem was a past member of the American Legion in Soldiers Grove and Ladies of the Moose in Janesville. Her beautiful smile that always lit up the room will be missed by her family, and all who knew her.
She is survived by her children: Susan (John Molden) Thoftne, Anna (Tony) Martin, and Jeffery (Cindy) Paulson, all of Janesville; grandchildren: Tim (Jodi) Thoftne, Tom Thoftne, Mandy Cook, Marcy (Eric Fellows) Martin, Kyle (Anna Barth) Martin, Jeff (Samantha) Paulson, Jeremy Paulson and Brittany (Pedro) Mejia. She is further survived by 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a very special niece and her husband, Phyllis "Pat" and Bob Homan of Janesville; and a very close friend who she loved like a daughter, Carol Perkins of Janesville. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two grandchildren, Jennifer Paulson and Joey Paulson; four sisters: Lillian Alice Smith who died as an infant, Doris DeWitt, Myra McMullin, and Marie Borgen; and two brothers, Cassius Smith, Jr. and Donald Smith.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with Rev. James Johnson officiating. Interment will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444
A very special and heartfelt thank you the staff at Rock Haven Nursing Home, for the compassion and care given to Clementine and her family during her final journey.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse