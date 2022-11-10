Clement C. "Clem" Kellicut

Beloit, WI - Clement C. Kellicut age 91 of Beloit died Tuesday November 8, 2022 at Willowick Assisted Living in Beloit. He was born September 30, 1931 to Darwin and Verona (Hughes) Kellicut in Vernon Co. WI. Clem graduated from Viola High School, class of 1949. He married Mary Jane Sigwell on July 3, 1954. Clem was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his Country until his honorable discharge. He worked as a supervisor at GM for 36 years, retiring in 1994. Clem was an active golfer, playing regularly at Turtle Greens. He also enjoyed bowling, playing pool and cards.
Clem is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Kellicut; his two sons, Mike (Cindy) Kellicut and Larry (Kris Bendorf) Kellicut; his daughter, Diana (Bob) Schumacher; four grandchildren, Kimberly (Jerry) Labott, Daniel (Jessica Walker) Kellicut, Rory (Allison McLoughlin) Kellicut and Samantha Jo (Xavier) Meisinger; six great grandchildren and his brother Walter (Karen) Kellicut.
He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Cecil.
The family would like to thank the team from Willowick and Promedica Hospice for the care they gave Clem.
Clem's Funeral Service will be 3:00 p.m. on Saturday November 12, 2022 in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Full Military Burial Rites will follow the funeral in the parking lot. Burial will be private. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.