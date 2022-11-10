Clement C. "Clem" Kellicut

September 30, 1931 - November 8, 2022

Beloit, WI - Clement C. Kellicut age 91 of Beloit died Tuesday November 8, 2022 at Willowick Assisted Living in Beloit. He was born September 30, 1931 to Darwin and Verona (Hughes) Kellicut in Vernon Co. WI. Clem graduated from Viola High School, class of 1949. He married Mary Jane Sigwell on July 3, 1954. Clem was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his Country until his honorable discharge. He worked as a supervisor at GM for 36 years, retiring in 1994. Clem was an active golfer, playing regularly at Turtle Greens. He also enjoyed bowling, playing pool and cards.

