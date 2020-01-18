November 15, 1927 - January 15, 2020

Janesville/Stoughton, WI -- Clem J. Hudziak, 92, passed away January 15, 2020. He was born November 15th, 1927 in Wild Rose, WI, the son of Clint and Agnes (Wiora) Hudziak. He graduated from Wild Rose High School in 1945 and served in the U.S. Army from 1946-47. He married Marie Gilman on June 10, 1950 in Wautoma, WI. He was employed by the Waushara County Highway Department before moving to Janesville in 1958, where he joined the Rock County Highway Department. He worked there 30 years before retiring in 1988 as a patrol superintendent. In his retirement, Clem did a great deal of volunteer work in the Janesville area. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and the American Legion. He enjoyed traveling and had been to all 50 states and much of Canada. He enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. Many summer vacations were spent with his brother, Ray and his wife, Maria, fishing in northern Wisconsin. He got much enjoyment from his two grandchildren.

Clem is survived by Marie, his wife of 69 years; his son, Mark (Julie) of Oregon; his grandchildren, Brittany and Brandon; daughter-in-law, Kathy Hudziak of Janesville; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents; a son, Craig; brothers: Allie, August, Alfonso, Harry, John, Leonard, and Ray; and sisters: Lucille Warzynski, Charlotte Wargula, Geraldine Bikerton-Edwards, and Jean Slenk.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Visitation at the church will be at 10 a.m. until time of service. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation, Stoughton, Agrace Hospice, and Cedar Crest Health Care Center, Janesville, for their care of Clem these last few months.