March 10, 1926 - January 5, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Clayton Marvin Foss, age 93, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. He was born on March 10, 1926 at the family farm in the town of Christiana, the son of Olaf and Margaret (Larson) Foss. He was baptized and confirmed at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church. Clayton graduated from Cambridge High School. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in September of 1953, Air Force First Class. He married Phyllis J. Libby in Dubuque, IA on August 5, 1956, and she preceded him in death on October 17, 1969. Clayton retired from JATCO after 30 years of service, his delivery routes took him to many different states and locations.

Clayton was very proud of his Norwegian heritage, and he visited Norway once to meet his cousins. He spoke fluent Norwegian, and traditionally gave the table prayer in Norwegian during special, and holiday dinners. He was a pretty good cook, and he liked to say, "you don't need to be hungry to eat!" He was a member of the Sons of Norway Janesville chapter.

Clayton loved sports, supporting the Badgers, Brewers, Packers, and Bucks. He played a season of football with the Delavan Red Devils. He also played baseball for the Utica Home Talent Team. He loved to sing and play piano. He learned to play "by ear," and could pick up a tune just by listening to it. He sang and played at many establishments in southern Wisconsin. He also sang in the First Lutheran Church Choir and the Grieg (Norwegian) Choir.

Clayton was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent many days hunting and fishing with friends and family. Winter, WI was his "up North" home. He travelled to the Winter area for 72 years for deer season, even after he was no longer able to hunt. Being at deer camp or musky fishing camp was always his "happy place," and he was joined by many friends and family.

Clayton was a regular at the White Oak and would solve many of the world's problems with his friends at happy hour.

Clayton is survived by his two sons, John Foss and James (Carolyn) Foss; six grandsons: Taylor, Jensen, Cody, Justin (Anastasia), Alex, and James (Jessica) Foss; granddaughter, Elizabeth; great-grandson, Conor; great-granddaughters, June and Lucy; sisters, Ruth Smithback and Eleanor Lewis; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis J. Foss; brothers, Lloyd and Leroy Foss; and sisters, Thelma Kroneman, and Olivia Geode.

Thank you to Kathy, all of the staff at Rock Haven Nursing Home, and Agrace Hospice Care, for all of their loving care of Clayton.