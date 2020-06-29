February 18, 1920 - June 25, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Clayton Jackson, age 90, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. He was born in La Crosse on February 18, 1930, the son of Nels and Thea (Surum) Jackson. He married Elnora Hanson on July 3, 1954. Clayton served his country in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War conflict. He retired from General Motors after 38 years of service. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, lifetime member of the VFW, and UAW#95. Clayton was an automobile enthusiast, enjoyed country music, and took pride in hard work.
Clayton is survived by his loving wife, Elnora; son, Mark (Vicki De Garmo) Jackson; daughter, Renee (Krist) Boldt; two grandchildren, Maxwell and JoAnna Boldt; sisters in law, Bernice Johnson and Beatrice Gratz; special nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Irine, Norman, Kenneth, and Clara.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic the family asks everyone to please wear a mask. Interment with Military Honors will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com