August 13, 1931 - December 21, 2018
Wonder Lake, IL -- Clayton H. Hudson, 87, passed away on December 21, 2018, at his home of nearly 47 years in Wonder Lake. He was born August 13, 1931 in Madison, WI, to George and Etta "Grace" (Gould) Hudson. He grew up in Milton Junction, where he worked for his parent's Florist shop and attended the Milton Schools, including Milton College. On February 14, 1970, in Elkhorn, he married the love of his life, Connie (Schmidt.) They resided in Williams Bay. They moved to Wonder Lake in 1972. He held many jobs in that area, including Oak Industries (in Elkhorn and Crystal Lake, IL) and Intermatic Inc. He also sold vegetables to many restaurants in NE IL and SE WI, and would sell sweet corn near the Walworth County Fairground's Armory gate. He had a gift for gab, and loved to tell jokes. He loved the Packers and NASCAR. He had previously owned stock cars. His greatest passion, beside his family, was Aviation. He learned to fly as a young man at Rock Co. airport, and later joined the Air Force, serving in the Korean War.
He is survived by his children: Daniel (Heather), Wonder Lake, IL, Benjamin (Angel), Beloit, WI, and William, Wonder Lake, IL; grandchildren: Amelia, Brianna, Carissa and Aiden Hudson, and Makayla and Chloe Bowles; sister-in-law, Janet Hudson; brother-in-law, Thomas Schmidt; several nieces, nephews, and their families. He was preceded by his parents; his beloved wife, Connie; brothers: Gordon "Doc" and Hendric Hudson; and sisters-in-law, Mona Hudson and Mary Christman.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 5, 2019, 10:30 a.m. to Noon, with service to follow at Lord & Savior Ev. Lutheran Church, 9300 Ridgefield Rd., Crystal Lake, IL 60014. The family may be contacted at (815) 670-4761
