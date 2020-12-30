Claudine A. (nee. Rosin) Burton

February 2, 1936 - December 27, 2020
Waterford, WI - Passed away peacefully at the Bay of Burlington on December 27, 2020. She was born on February 2, 1936 in Mayville, WI to parents, Edward and Gertrude (nee. Buss) Rosin. For many years, she worked as a school teacher, in Wisconsin and Hawaii. This was where she met the love of her life, Robert Burton, and eventually married. They raised a family and were married for 54 years until his passing on December 16, 2019. Following her teaching career, she worked as a CNA for a number of years at the Kiwanis Manor in East Troy. When she wasn't working, Claudine enjoyed gardening, cooking, bird watching, and spending time with her family. One thing she did every night was talk to her granddaughter, Courtney, on the phone. They would talk for hours about everything and anything that happened during the day, usually until one of their phones died. She will be remembered as loving mom, grandma, and sister and will be dearly missed.
Claudine is survived by her children, Robert D. (Carol) Cox Jr. (Burton) of LaPorte, IN, Steve D. (Sheri) Cox (Burton) of Venice, FL, Randy C. (Jennifer) Burton of Merrill, WI, Darren L. (Karen) Burton of Taipei, Taiwan, and Catherine M. (Shawn) Jaeger of Elkhorn, WI; grandchildren, Robert D. Cox III, Russell D. Cox, Amy L. Hancock; Ryan, Mark, and Adam Cox; Garett and Kelsey Burton; Courtney, Mykael, and Aaron Jaeger; Samantha Landwehr (Dan) and Allison Blaubach; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Diane) Rosin.
Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman FH, 620 15th Ave, Union Grove, WI 53182 on Saturday, January 2, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm. Private burial will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. www.miller-reesman.com 262-878-2500