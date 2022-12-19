Claudia Mary Moseley

March 11, 1950 - December 11, 2022

Janesville, WI - Claudia Mary Moseley, age 72, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital - Madison. She was born on March 11, 1950; the daughter of Edward and Catherine (Flug) Cunningham. She married Neil Moseley on June 26, 1971, in Madison, and they shared 51 loving and eventful years together. Neil and Claudia raised their family in Janesville, and Claudia enjoyed her time as a parent volunteer for Girl Scouts and St. John Vianney PTA, helping to plan school events and fundraisers over the years. Upon relocating to Appleton in 2001, Claudia was a volunteer at St. Bernard's Catholic Church and at LEAVEN (charity organization) and was active in the Appleton Newcomers Club, where she made many good friends during their 14 years there. In 2015 they returned to Janesville to be closer to family.

