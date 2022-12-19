Janesville, WI - Claudia Mary Moseley, age 72, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital - Madison. She was born on March 11, 1950; the daughter of Edward and Catherine (Flug) Cunningham. She married Neil Moseley on June 26, 1971, in Madison, and they shared 51 loving and eventful years together. Neil and Claudia raised their family in Janesville, and Claudia enjoyed her time as a parent volunteer for Girl Scouts and St. John Vianney PTA, helping to plan school events and fundraisers over the years. Upon relocating to Appleton in 2001, Claudia was a volunteer at St. Bernard's Catholic Church and at LEAVEN (charity organization) and was active in the Appleton Newcomers Club, where she made many good friends during their 14 years there. In 2015 they returned to Janesville to be closer to family.
Claudia had great style and was always well put together - a total package. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, baking, attending sporting and music events for her busy grandkids, and spending time with family and friends. She loved helping others as a personal shopper and had a love and true talent for interior decorating. She was always there for everybody, and everyone knew they could depend on her. Her family and grandchildren felt how very much they were loved by her. Claudia was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was so loved and will be missed dearly.
Claudia is survived by her loving husband, Neil; 3 children: Mary (Rob) Richards, Cara Moseley, and Matthew (Stacey) Moseley; 6 grandchildren: Benjamin, Madeleine, Morgan, Sierra, Jack, and Ella; mother-in-law, Leila Moseley; 4 siblings: Sr. Christa Cunningham, O.P., Cynthia (Vernon) Furney, Caron Nichols, and Edward (Barbara) Cunningham; brother-in-law, Roy (Pam) Moseley; sister in law, Ann (Kerry) Miller; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Tom Nichols; nephew, Christopher Furney; niece, Debbie Patton; Godson, DJ Patton; and father-in-law, Dale Moseley.
Claudia's family wishes to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital. Although she was only there for a short time, their care, compassion, and helpfulness was extraordinary. We cannot say enough about all that they all did for her.
